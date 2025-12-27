Valley witnesses sub-zero temperatures; Sonamarg coldest at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius

Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) The night temperatures plunged below the freezing point in Kashmir as the mercury dropped at most places owing to clear skies.

The Valley is bracing up for another spell of rains and snow around the New Year's Eve, weather officials said on Saturday.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius on Friday night, nearly three degrees down from 0.2 degrees Celsius on the previous night, they said.

Central Kashmir's tourist resort of Sonamarg was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir with a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, down from minus 4.7 degrees Celsius a day ago.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the second coldest place at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

They said the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Among other places, Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag minus 0.9 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather in Kashmir till December 29 and spells of wet weather around New Year's Eve.

The weather office said light rain or snow is possible at scattered places on December 30 and at many places on December 31 and January 1. There is a possibility of moderate snowfall in a few middle and higher reaches of north and central Kashmir, it said.

On January 2, there are chances of light snow over isolated higher reaches, it added. PTI SSB RUK RUK