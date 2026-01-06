Valmiki banner removed in an 'insulting' manner: Shivakumar on Ballari clashes

Ballari (Karnataka), Jan 6 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed that a banner was torn down in a manner that "insulted" Maharshi Valmiki in Ballari city.

He was referring to the violence that broke out here on January 1 between BJP and Congress workers, which resulted in the death of a Congress worker. The victim died after being shot by a private gunman, allegedly associated with a Congress leader.

The clash reportedly occurred over a banner erected near the residence of Gangavathi BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy, announcing the unveiling of a statue of Maharshi Valmiki in Ballari.

So far, 23 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including three private gunmen.

"If Janardhana Reddy or Sriramulu (the BJP leader) had any objection to the banner, they could have contacted the municipal commissioner, police officers, MLAs or other leaders and said the banner should be removed. It would have been taken down," Shivakumar said at a press conference.

"However, no such instruction was given. Instead, the banner was removed in a manner that insulted Maharshi Valmiki. Under their leadership, the banner was torn down," he alleged.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, said the party’s fact-finding committee had reported that the incident occurred due to jealousy among certain individuals who could not tolerate the installation of the Valmiki statue and the positive public response it received.

He said the police had taken necessary action and that the law would take its own course.

Shivakumar said he was not justifying the actions of the private security guards involved in the incident and that they had already been arrested and would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Commenting on Janardhana Reddy’s request for 'Z' category security, Shivakumar said security had already been provided to MLAs, MPs and others.

He added that Janardhana Reddy and his wife are among the five members of his family who have been provided security.

"Someone has requested 'Z' category security. That is granted by the Centre. We have no objection to it," he said.

Shivakumar appealed to leaders and workers of both the Congress and the BJP to exercise restraint.

"Your conduct should not tarnish the glorious history of Ballari, which is renowned as the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire," he said. PTI GMS GMS SSK SA