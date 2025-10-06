Valmiki's teachings in Ramayana promote equal opportunity, non-discrimination: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that Maharishi Valmiki's teachings reflected in the Ramayana promote equal opportunity for all in the society, non-discrimination and a united fight against evil.

She was addressing an event organised by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) ahead of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7.

Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her government in working together with the Centre to give the first opportunity to the most deprived sections of the society in health, education, employment sectors.

"The country will not develop unless all the sections of the society progress together," she added.

Maharshi Valmiki expected the society to have equal opportunities for all, common progress, non discrimination. All these teachings by him are reflected through various instances in the Ramayana, she said.

Instances like Shabri offering berries tasted by her to Lord Rama or Lord Rama urging a sailor to help him cross the river in his boat, show that all are equal in the society, the chief minister said.

She lauded NDMC for regularising around 4,500 temporary workers, including sanitation workers in recent times. The Delhi government through Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also working for regularisation of sanitation workers, she informed. PTI VIT OZ OZ