Valour, dedication of soldiers to protect nation's integrity, sovereignty unparalleled: J-K LG

Srinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said the courage, valour, dedication and spirit of the brave soldiers to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation is unparalleled.

Sinha paid homage to the bravehearts of the Army and laid wreath at Vajr War Memorialin north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during his visit.

He also visited the Vajr Gatha museum and exhibition centre.

"The courage, valour, dedication and spirit of our brave soldiers to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation is unparalleled," the Lt Governor said.

"Vajr Gatha Museum and Exhibition Centre is a living testament of sacrifice, devotion and zeal of the Jawans of our army. The presence of our valiant jawans, officers on the border inspires the people to work with dedication to build Viksit Bharat," he added.

Later, GoC, Vajr Division, Major General Girish Kalia, briefed the Lt Governor on the preparedness of the Army in securing the areas under the Division and also discussed the overall security environment in the region.

Earlier in the day, Sinha inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26 crore in the district.

Addressing a public function, he shared the phenomenal developmental journey of Kupwara district over the last three years.

He said the border district has embarked on a significant capacity building in infrastructure sector. The projects inaugurated today are the reflective of government's commitment to provide better quality of life to the people of Kupwara, he added.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the new success story in the country today. Our overall economic growth is demonstrating resilience and strength and scripting considerable achievement in every sector, bringing improvement in the lives of the people to build a strong Union Territory," Sinha said.

Sinha also chaired a meeting to review the progress of the initiatives of the government and the development works.

He directed senior officials to visit border villages and stay overnight there for a ground assessment of challenges and opportunities and plan activities, programmes and innovative measures for main streaming of villages.

Concerted and coordinated action should be ensured by all the departments for inclusive development, he said.

The Lt Governor appraised the sector-wise performance of the saturation of the government schemes and also reviewed the winter preparedness of the district administration and department-wise action plan.

Sinha directed the officers to take concrete measures to increase the female literacy rate and ensure no child is deprived of education. He further directed for proper rationalization of the teachers and utilization of manpower in education sector.

The Lt Governor gave directions to prepare SoPs for snow clearance and to ensure round-the-clock connectivity during the winters. He also enquired about road maintenance and safety analysis of bridges. PTI SSB CK