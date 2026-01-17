Valour, sacrifice of Namdhari sect to be remembered forever: Punjab minister

Malerkotla, Jan 17 (PTI) Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Saturday said the sacrifices made by the Namdhari sect for the country's freedom, protection of faith and human values will always be remembered.

Addressing a state-level martyrdom function at the Namdhari Shaheedi Memorial in Malerkotla, organised in memory of 66 Namdhari martyrs, Mundian said the community stands for simplicity, truth, humility and sacrifice.

He said Sri Satguru Ram Singh gave a new direction to the country's freedom movement and added that Malerkotla played an important role in raising awareness against British rule.

The minister said the bravery and sacrifice of the 66 Namdhari martyrs went beyond any single religious sect and formed an important part of India's struggle for independence.

Sixty-six Namdhari Sikhs were blown by cannons on January 17-18, 1872, in Malerkotla by English forces under the orders of then deputy commissioner John Lambert Cowan.

Mundian said the Bhagwant Mann government is committed to serving the Namdhari sect and fulfilling all responsibilities with sincerity.

He urged people to follow the path shown by the Gurus and the Namdhari sect and contribute to building a prosperous Punjab.

MLA Amargarh Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and Namdhari Surinder Singh also addressed the gathering.

Floral tributes were paid to the martyrs, and a pledge was taken to follow their ideals. PTI VSD AMJ AMJ