Valour, sacrifice of 'Sahibzades' to be included in MP school syllabus: CM Yadav on Veer Bal Diwas

Bhopal, Dec 26 (PTI) The valour and sacrifice of the two sons of Guru Gobind Singh will be included in the Madhya Pradesh school syllabus, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

Veer Bal Diwas is celebrated on December 26 since 2022 to mark the martyrdom of the Sikh Guru's sons Sahib Zorawar Singh and Sahib Fateh Singh, reverentially referred to as 'Sahibzades'.

Speaking at an event at Bal Bhavan here, Yadav said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the celebration of Veer Bal Diwas so that all can remember the sacrifice of the two braves, who happily sacrificed their lives to protect country and religion." Their valour and sacrifice will be included in the MP school curriculum so that every generation gets to know about the various aspects of their lives, Yadav told reporters later. PTI MAS BNM