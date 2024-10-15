Valtoha resigns from SAD after Akal Takht issues directive to expel him from party

Amritsar, Oct 15 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha on Tuesday resigned from the party after the Akal Takht issued directives to expel him from the SAD, finding him "guilty of character assassination" of the Sikh clergy.

Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh, had summoned senior SAD leader Valtoha and taken action against him during an emergency meeting.

Valtoha was summoned to appear on Monday and was directed to produce proof to back his allegation that the jathedars are under pressure of the BJP-RSS and some others in matters pertaining to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

After the directive to the SAD, Valtoha said he voluntarily resigns from the primary membership of the Akali Dal.

"I resign from the primary membership of the party. At the same time, I want to make it clear I am an Akali and Akali blood flows through my veins," he said.

Valtoha had reportedly questioned the delay by the Sikh clergy in announcing the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) to the SAD chief.

On August 30, the Akal Takht had declared Sukhbir as 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) for the "mistakes" committed by his party's government from 2007 to 2017.

On Monday, the jathedar of the Akal Takht, which is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, directed SAD's working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder through an edict to expel Valtoha from the party within 24 hours and terminate his membership for 10 years.

Valtoha submitted his written clarification and an apology by appearing in person. But the Sikh clergy, which also included Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, found Valtoha guilty of character assassination of the Sikh clergy.

"... However, his statement has damaged the respect and 'maryada' of the Akal Takht," read the edict. PTI JMS SUN KSS KSS