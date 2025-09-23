Valuables shifted to treasury of Puri Jagannath temple

Puri, Sep 23 (PTI) Valuables were shifted back to the treasury of the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri on Tuesday, about a year after they were taken out for repair of the structure, officials said.

Restrictions were imposed on the entry of devotees to the temple during the process, which was completed in four hours, they said.

"The shifting of valuables and ornaments started at 10.55 am and was completed at 2.55 pm. The work has been done as per the Sri Jagannath Temple Rules of 1960 and the guidelines approved by the state government," said Arabinda Padheee, the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

After being taken out of the treasury or 'Ratna Bhandar' last year, the valuables were kept in a temporary strong room within the temple premises.

On July 7, the ASI completed the renovation and conservation of the 'Ratna Bhandar' Padhee said both the chambers of the 'Ratna Bhandar' were locked, and the keys of the inner chamber were deposited at the district treasury as per procedure.

"All works were done perfectly and videographed in order to maintain transparency," he said.

Members of the Ratna Bhandar committee, headed by retired HC judge Biswanath Rath, were present at the temple when the shifting was underway. District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida and SP Prateek Singh were also present.

Personnel of the district police, ODRAF, fire services and other agencies were kept on standby during the process. PTI AAM AAM SOM