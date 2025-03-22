Valuables worth Rs 47 lakh stolen from medical college professor’s bungalow in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) The Mumbai police have launched a probe after valuables worth Rs 47 lakh were stolen from the bungalow of a professor from a civic-run medical college, an official said on Saturday.

The bungalow in the Malad area in the western suburbs was burgled a few days ago, said the official from Dindoshi police station.

The 46-year-old complainant is a professor at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College in Sion, while her husband is an engineer, he said.

One morning, the family found their back door broken and their wardrobes ransacked. The professor then checked her cupboard and discovered that gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 47 lakh, belonging to her mother-in-law and her father-in-law’s aunt, were missing.

The police are going through the CCTV footage from the area and working on other inputs to track down those involved in the burglary, the official added. PTI ZA NR