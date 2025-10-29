Valuables worth Rs 6 lakh stolen from Khadse's bungalow; he says important documents too missing

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district have registered a case for the theft of valuables worth Rs 6.2 lakh from former minister Eknath Khadse's bungalow, while he claimed that some important documents related to corruption too were missing.

A burglary was reported at the NCP (SP) leader's bungalow in Ramanand Nagar area of Jalgaon on Monday.

As per the FIR, cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 6.2 lakh were stolen, said a police official.

Khadse on Wednesday again approached Jalgaon Police and gave a complaint about theft of important CDs, pen drives and documents, he added.

Speaking to reporters, Khadse said half the CDs in the house were missing. Less important documents in a ground floor room were not removed, but more important documents which he had obtained through the Right to Information Act were missing, he claimed.

Those documents were related to corruption cases and irregularities, Khadse said. PTI DC KRK