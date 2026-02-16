Values that define sports also define election processes: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday asserted that the values that define sports including transparency, rectitude and impartiality also define the election processes.

The CEC made the comments while inaugurating the Election Commission's annual sports week for 2026 at the Commonwealth Games Sports (CWG) complex here.

"The values that define sports including transparency, rectitude and impartiality also define the election processes that the Commission upholds," Kumar said.

He encouraged all participants to take part wholeheartedly in the sporting events organised as part of the celebrations.

The CEC flagged off the 100-metre women's race under the theme "Run For Democracy". The theme for this year's Annual Sports Week is "Harmony on the Field, Strength in Democracy".

The event, being organised by the Recreation Club of ECI, will see participation from 383 participants, including 72 women.

The events will be held across 43 categories in seven sports — chess, carrom, table tennis, badminton, cricket, football and athletics track events. The athletics events will include 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m races for men and women across different age categories.