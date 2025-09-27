'Vama': Group exhibition pays tribute to womanhood through traditional folk, tribal art

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A group exhibition here features works by 20 women artists across 11 Indian traditional art forms, including Mithila, Warli, Pattachitra, and Gond, to celebrate the creative force of womanhood.

"Vama: The Strength Within by Art Tree at Bikaner House features works by award-winning women artists who have served as both custodians and innovators of cultural heritage by channelling stories of resilience, transformation, and feminine energy through their art.

The master artists at the exhibition include Durga Bai and Nankusia Bai (Gond), Gangu Bai, Lado Bai and Bhuri Bai (Bhil), Anita Kumari (Chamba Rumaal), Juliet Fatima (Sohrai-Ledra), Swarna Chitrakar and Kalpana Chitrakar (Bengal Pattachitra), Vidya Devi (Mandana), and Manisha Jha, Urmila Devi and Chandrakala Devi (Mithila).

While Vidya Devi's mandana painting depicts two women in traditional clothes enjoying a bike ride, Bhil artist Bhuri Bai's artwork shows women in different careers such as doctors, teachers, farmers and labourers. The painting is centred around the image of the Devi who is being worshipped to by men.

Anita Kumari's Chamba rumaal shows Krishna Leela that would have been monotonous and shorn of colours if it weren't for the presence of women in the life of Krishna.

“Women have long been the silent torchbearers of indigenous art in India-transmitting knowledge, techniques, and stories through generations. Their contributions, though foundational, often remain overlooked. Through Vama, we celebrate their talent, resilience, and artistic integrity.

"Many of these women have overcome deep socio-cultural barriers to emerge as pioneers in their fields. This exhibition is our tribute to their journeys, their triumphs, and the vibrant spirit of Shakti that they embody," Pragati Agarwal, founder and managing director of Art Tree, said in a statement.

Other artists in the exhibition include Mamta Bongya and Shushti Bongya (Warli), D Vanaja and D Padma (Cheriyal), Sneh Gangal (Kangra Miniatures) and Kiran Singh and Veerpal Kaur (Phulkari).

The exhibition will come to an end on October 1.