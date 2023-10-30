Van driver falls into hole dug to lay sewer line in Dwarka

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A van driver had a narrow escape when his car fell inside a big hole dug out to lay a sewer line near Bhaskaracharya Collge in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Monday.

"We got information at around 10.30 pm on Sunday that a van fell in an under construction drain site. A man was rushed to hospital with minor injures, who was later sent back to home after treatment," a senior police officer said.

A video of the spot which surfaced online showed the car lying noseward into the hole that had iron rods sticking out from it. The open boot of the car suggested driver made his escape from there.

Police said their initial enquiry has revealed that the driver was using mobile phone and drove through the barricades erected around the hole. PTI BM BM VN VN