Van driver held for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a van driver here, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday last week and the accused was arrested the next day.

Based on the survivor's family's complaint, a case was registered against the 35-year-old man under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 74 (criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI BM HIG HIG