Van falls into roadside well in TN; fate of 5 persons unknown

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), May 17 (PTI) A van with eight occupants plunged into a roadside well in this district on Saturday, with three persons managing to swim out to safety while the fate of the rest was unknown, officials said.

The incident happened near Sathankulam in this district when they were proceeding for a Church event near here from Coimbatore.

The driver of the vehicle lost control of the van while crossing Meerankulam village and it plunged into the roadside open well, they said.

While three persons managed to escape, the fate of five others was unknown and teams of fire and rescue personnel were involved in rescue operations. PTI CORR SA