Van overloaded 19 school children, seized in J-K’s Kishtwar

Kishtwar/Jammu, Jun 29 (PTI) A private van was seized after 19 school children were found travelling in it in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

The van was seized by the Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Kishtwar Mohd Saleem, during a vehicle checking drive on Dachhan Road in the hilly district, the officials said.

They said the officer recommended suspension of the driving license of the driver for "gross violation of traffic rules and regulations".

The special drive was conducted on Friday to ensure road safety and discipline, resulting in 117 vehicles fined over Rs 4.67 lakh for overloading, overspeeding, dangerous driving and other violations of the Motor Vehicle Act, the officials said.

They said show cause notices for suspension of driving license have also been generated automatically after e-challenge for overloaded passenger vehicles carrying transport goods and two-wheeler drivers moving around without a crash helmet.