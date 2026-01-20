Van stolen in Delhi found abandoned in Haryana's Nuh; police look for driver

Gurugram, Jan 20 (PTI) An accident-hit Eeco-van was found abandoned near the Kalwari village border in the area of Nuh district and seized, police said on Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that the van had been stolen from west Delhi's Janakpuri, they said.

The police found the van in an abandoned state Monday night.

A team from the Mohammadpur Ahir Police Station checked the vehicle number and discovered that the Maruti Eeco van had been stolen from Delhi the same day.

An online theft FIR was found registered at the Janakpuri Police Station in Delhi, said police.

"We have impounded the vehicle. It is a matter of investigation whether any crime was committed after the theft of this van, or whether the accused fled after the accident," an officer said.