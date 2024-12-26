Vandalism at Allu Arjun's residence: PhD, MA students among 6 accused

Hyderabad: Six people who were arrested for allegedly trespassing into the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun and engaging in vandalism are students pursuing PhD, post-graduation, and other courses.

These people who claim to be the members of Osmania University - Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), allegedly damaged flower pots and threw tomatoes at Arjun's residence on December 22 evening, demanding justice for the woman who died in 'Pushpa-2' screening stampede.

In the remand report, police said the accused went to Arjun's house, forcibly entered the premises, beat up the security staff, and damaged the property.

As per the report, two of them are pursuing PhD while two others are students of MA course.

Three of the accused hold different posts of the OU-JAC while another one is NSUI state secretary, the report stated.

The protesters, who raised slogans against Allu Arjun, demanded Rs 1 crore in financial assistance to the woman's family.

Apart from these six people, a few others were found to have involved in the trespassing and vandalism. These six were arrested and later granted bail by a local court. The police had also beefed up security at the actor's residence after the incident.

Police further said two of the accused have a history of crime cases against them, and face several cases in different police stations.

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 where 'Pushpa 2' movie was screened and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.