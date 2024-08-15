Vandalism at RG Kar Hospital shame to society: Bengal Governor

Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that the vandalism in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here is a shame to civil society.

Unidentified miscreants vandalised a part of the hospital where a woman doctor was found dead allegedly after being raped last week.

Bose paid a visit to the Hospital on Thursday afternoon to take stock of the situation. He spoke to the agitating doctors there and expressed concern over the security of women in the state.

"Yesterday's vandalism is a shame to civil society. It's a shame to the entire humanity that young girls are not protected. This bloodbath cannot be allowed anymore. This must stop," Bose told reporters at the hospital.

"I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," Bose told the students.

The Governor also inspected the Emergency Department which was ransacked. PTI SCH NN