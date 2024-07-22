Vandalism of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue triggers protest in UP village

Kannauj (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was desecrated by some miscreants in a village here, leading to protests by residents, police said on Monday.

The statue was installed in Kakarkui village in Saurikh area on July 17. On Sunday night, some people broke the hand of the statue, Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said.

When the villagers learned about the incident the next morning, they gathered at the site to protest.

The police said that to manage the situation, a heavy police presence was deployed.

The permission was not obtained to install the statue and that it will be reinstalled once permission is granted, the officials said. PTI COR ABN NSM NB NB NB