Vande Bharat AC chair car fares much lower than those in China, Japan, France: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The fare of the Vande Bharat AC chair car for a 300-400 kilometre journey is around Rs 2.19 per kilometre, which is much lower than the fares for similar services in countries such as China, Japan and France, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written statement in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to Vaishnaw, the fares in these countries range from Rs 7 to Rs 20 per kilometre.

"The Ministry of Railways, while deciding the fare structure of various types of passenger services, gives due consideration to aspects like the cost of service, value of service, type of services and facilities offered, affordability, competition from other competing modes and socio-economic considerations," Vaishnaw said while responding to questions regarding fare structure of Vande Bharat trains.

He added that Vande Bharat services were introduced in February 2019 and are currently operating on 82 routes with 164 train services.

The Railway minister informed that Vande Bharat trains operate as a distinct passenger service segment with a specific fare structure and features such as improved suspension systems, faster acceleration with semi-high-speed operations, automatic plug doors, ergonomic seats, mini pantry, CCTVs and KAVACH.

Keeping affordability in view, he said, the fare structure of these trains has been kept below the cost of service.

"The fare of Vande Bharat AC chair car over a journey between 300 and 400 kilometres is around Rs 2.19 per kilometre, which is much lower than the fares of similar segments of services in countries like China, Japan and France, where it ranges from Rs 7 to Rs 20 per kilometre," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "The rationalised fare structure has facilitated the wider expansion of these services across the country, reflecting strong passenger demand for these services. Vande Bharat services have high occupancy level on all major routes with occupancy of Vande Bharat near 100 per cent, demonstrating a change in passenger preferences." Speaking about the ordinary class fares of other trains, Vaishnaw said they are among the lowest compared to other countries.

Drawing a comparison between Indian Railways' ordinary class fares and similar services in neighbouring countries, Vaishnaw said that while the per kilometre fare in India is 20 paise, it is 54 paise in Pakistan, 37 paise in Bangladesh, and 51 paise in Sri Lanka.