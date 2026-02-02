Vande Bharat designed to endure harsh, high-altitude conditions in J-K: Jammu DRM

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) The Vande Bharat train rakes operating in Jammu and Kashmir have been specially designed to function in harsh winter and high-altitude conditions, Jammu Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vivek Kumar said on Monday.

The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat service has gained much popularity in the region and witnesses high demand among passengers, he asserted.

Kumar said around 90 per cent of train services have resumed on the route following the devastation wrought by a spate of natural calamities in August last year, and plans are in place to restore important services, including Vande Bharat, by May this year after completion of track restoration work between Jammu and Pathankot.

"The Vande Bharat train has been designed keeping in mind the winter season, which is considered an off-season, and the high-altitude conditions here. As Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned, trains have to be designed for higher altitudes and low temperatures. Vande Bharat has been designed in the same manner," Kumar told reporters here.

"Feedback received from passengers and media reports suggest that the service has become quite popular and is in high demand," he reiterated.

He said the Railways also operated a special train service for two days during heavy snowfall in the region when roads were closed, and efforts are being made to continue such services to meet the demand of tourists and locals travelling between Jammu and Srinagar via Katra.

"At present, two trains are operating on the route and future decisions will be taken as per the government's plan,” he added.

The DRM said the restoration work following the devastating floods last year, which damaged railway tracks, bridges and roads, is progressing rapidly.

"Railway bridges involve complex technological structures and their restoration takes time. However, a large portion of the work has been completed and nearly 90 per cent of train services have already been restored," he said.

"After that, we plan to restore Vande Bharat service between Jammu and Delhi. Overall, we expect restoration of about 95 to 96 per cent of services by then," he said.

Referring to emergency response operations, Kumar said Indian Railways played a crucial role during critical situations, including Operation Sindoor, the Pahalgam attack and the floods, ensuring safe transportation of passengers.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Jammu division in June last year and also dedicated the USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link) section to the nation, strengthening rail connectivity in the region.

On connectivity projects for Ladakh, Kumar said no formal announcement has been made in this regard so far.

The DRM also highlighted special initiatives undertaken for transportation of fruits, particularly apples, from the Kashmir valley. The Indian Railways has started a dedicated time-tabled train service from Budgam to New Delhi to facilitate safe and timely transportation of perishable produce.

"During the floods, when highways were closed and there was panic in fruit markets, the Railways transported nearly 20,000 tonne of apples from the Valley to Delhi, providing major relief to the apple industry," he said, adding that apples are also transported through regular freight trains via Anantnag whenever the demand arises.

Kumar said various essential commodities, including cement, steel and food grains, are being transported regularly to the Valley through rail services.

He added that NMG (New Modified Goods) trains have also been used to transport vehicles to the Valley, helping clear backlog caused due to road closures and longer travel times in the Ramban sector.

"If demand for vehicles arises again, arrangements are already in place to resume transportation from Qazigund and other locations," he said.