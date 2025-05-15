Vande Bharat Express between Howrah, Puri to add 4 coaches from May 16

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) The East Coast Railway on Thursday said it has decided to add four coaches to the Vande Bharat Express between Howrah and Puri, owing to high demand for tickets by passengers.

The expansion of coaches from 16 to 20 will take effect from May 16, an official release said.

Four AC chair car coaches will be added, aimed at accommodating the growing number of passengers travelling on this semi-high-speed service, it said.

The decision was taken after a thorough review of passenger patronisation and travel demand, the release said.

The enhanced capacity is expected to improve travel convenience, reduce waitlists and further popularise the premium train service, it added. PTI AAM AAM RBT