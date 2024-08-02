Vande Bharat introduced without replacing existing train services: Railway Minister

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Indian Railways has introduced services of new Vande Bharat trains without replacing the existing trains, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Vaishnaw responded to the questions raised by AIADMK MP C. Ve. Shanmugam who wanted to know if Vande Bharat trains will replace all Super Fast Trains like Rajdhani and others.

“As on July 29, 2024, 102 Vande Bharat train services are running across the Indian Railways, connecting states having Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified network. These Chair Car variants are presently being operated up to a distance of 760 km,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, "The new Vande Bharat services were introduced without replacement of existing services."