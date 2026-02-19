Vande Bharat train stoned in UP's Hardoi; RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on board

Hardoi (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A Vande Bharat train which had on-board RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was stoned near Kauda village, police said The incident occurred around 3.20 pm when the train was headed towards Delhi, they said.

The stone-pelting caused a windowpane of the train to crack, according to railway sources.

Circle Officer (City) Ankit Mishra said preliminary information suggested that some children aged between 8 and 13 were playing cricket near the railway track and may have hurled stones at the passing train. "Legal action is being taken," he added. PTI COR ABN VN VN