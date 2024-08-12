Vande Bharat train to halt at Aligarh from Aug 16 on trial basis: Railways

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Northern Railway has decided to provide a stoppage to Vande Bharat train, which runs between Ayodhya Cantt and Anand Vihar Terminal, at Aligarh junction from August 16 on experimental basis, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relation Officer, NR, said on Monday.

“22426 Anand Vihar Terminal - Ayodhya Cantt Vande Bharat Express will halt at Aligarh Junction at 7.30 am while 22425 Ayodhya Cantt. - Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express will halt at Aligarh Junction at 9.33 pm for two minutes in both directions,” Upadhyay added. PTI JP NB