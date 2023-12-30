Vande Bharat trains in south among those virtually flagged off by PM

Mangaluru/Coimbatore, Dec 30 (PTI) Vande Bharat Express trains between Mangaluru and Madgaon and Coimbatore Junction-Bengaluru Cantonment in the south were among those that were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The prime minister inaugurated the Maharshi Valmiki airport and the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station from where he flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, some virtually.

The occasion also marked the launch of the fourth and fifth platforms at the central railway station in Mangaluru.

Addressing the gathering at Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada M P Nalin Kumar Kateel said the special trains play a key role in connecting different states. The two new platforms have been constructed, fulfilling the long-pending demand from commuters, he said.

With the completion of the electrification of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route, the connectivity to the capital city will get another boost, Kateel said.

As per the temporary schedule, the Vande Bharat Express will depart from Mangaluru Central at 8.30 am and reach Madgaon in Goa at 1.05 pm. The same train will depart Madgaon at 6.10 pm and reach Mangaluru Central at 10.45 pm. The train will halt at the renewed pit line in Mangaluru central during the night.

MLAs Bharath Shetty, Vedavyas Kamath, city mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur and Prathapsimha Nayak MLC were among those present at the function.

Meanwhile, a Southern Railway press release said CPI (M) M P P R Natarajan and BJP MLA from Coimbatore South constituency Vanathi Srinivasan took part during the flagging off ceremony of Coimbatore Junction-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat train by the prime minister.

A grand reception for the inaugural train has been organised in all the stoppings including Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, and Bengaluru Cantonment, it said.

The occasion also marked the launch of the Amrit Bharat Train Express service between Malda Town (West Bengal) and SMVT Bengaluru, which would ply through Katpadi and Jolarpettai junctions. During its inaugural special service, a warm reception will be given when it arrives at Katpadi and Jolarpettai Railway stations on January 1, the release said. PTI MVG VIJ VIJ KH