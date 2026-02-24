Vande Bharat trains with 20 couches to operate between Jammu, Srinagar from March 1

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) In a major boost to rail connectivity within Jammu and Kashmir, a 20-coach Vande Bharat Express will operate between the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar from March 1, officials said The premium train service which has been running between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar for the past over eight months, will now be extended up to Jammu Tawi,Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said The service was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 following the inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which provided the Valley all-weather rail connectivity.

Singhal said the train, currently operating between Srinagar and Katra with an eight-car Vande Bharat rake, will now run between Jammu and Srinagar with an upgraded 20-car rake.

The single pair of trains operating on this section ferries nearly 1,400 passengers daily, he said.

The Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar has been availed by nearly 3.75 lakh passengers across two pairs of trains in its first six months of operation, marking a significant milestone for the Jammu Railway Division in its inaugural year, the official said.

The Jammu railway division, which looks after operational command in the Union territory, was inaugurated in January 2025 and notified from June 1.

Since then, it has expanded freight operations by setting up goods sheds and handling consignments ranging from military equipment to commercial cargo from different parts of the country, Singhal added.

According to officials, the Jammu-Pathankot-Punjab rail corridor scheme, launched on September 15 to strengthen horticulture logistics, has facilitated the movement of over 20,000 tonnes of apples from Kashmir.

The Anantnag goods shed has emerged as a key cargo hub, handling more than 1.5 lakh tonnes of cement, managing automobile rakes, Food Corporation of India foodgrain rakes and other commodities such as plastic crates, insulated panels and salt.

For the first time, military trains carrying tanks and artillery guns were inducted into the Valley, significantly enhancing strategic mobility, officials said.

Railways also operated cherry consignments from Katra and Jammu to Bandra during May-June, with multiple rakes leased out for the first time.

Residents of the twin capital cities have welcomed the decision, saying the direct Vande Bharat service between Jammu and Srinagar will make faster and seamless travel between the two cities a reality, officials said.