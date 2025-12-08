New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday described "Vande Mataram" as a reflection of India's harmony and strength, as the House took up a day-long discussion on the national song penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

In his opening remarks, Birla said that as the country commemorates the 150-year glorious journey of 'Vande Mataram', it remains etched in the heart of every Indian even today.

"Its immortal sound, each line of which reflects the unique harmony of India's nature, motherhood, beauty and strength." This song awakened the courage to dream of freedom in millions of Indians, and countless heroes, even while facing torture and the gallows, he said.

"Today, we pay homage to all those heroes, known and unknown, whose faith and sacrifice made Vande Mataram not just a song, but a timeless symbol of national resolve," the Speaker underlined.

The energy of Vande Mataram is as strong today as it was during the days of the freedom struggle, he noted amid the thumping of desks by members.

He said the discussion is an opportunity to rekindle national memories and cultural soul.

"I am confident that the members, with their noble thoughts, will make this discussion a historic chapter of the session and will transmit the luminous energy of Vande Mataram to the new generations with even greater intensity," he said.