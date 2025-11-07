'Vande Mataram' a timeless anthem: Vice President

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday described "Vande Mataram" as a timeless anthem that awakened the spirit of nationalism and continues to inspire generations.

In a post on X, he said "As we celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram, I extend my respectful tribute to our revered National Song - a timeless anthem that awakened the spirit of nationalism and continues to inspire generations".

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, November 7, 1875, "Vande Mataram" invokes the motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity, and divinity, he said.

"The song emerged as a powerful symbol during India's freedom movement, rekindling patriotic fervour across the nation and uniting people of all regions, languages, and faiths in one voice of devotion and courage," Radhakrishnan recalled.

"Vande Mataram", he said, stands as an enduring emblem of India's cultural heritage and civilisational ethos.

It reflects the harmony between the spiritual and the national, between the individual and the collective, he underlined.

"May the immortal words of "Vande Mataram" continue to inspire every Indian to uphold the ideals of patriotism, discipline, and dedication in building a prosperous and harmonious nation," he said.

The Constituent Assembly had accorded "Vande Mataram" the status of national song.

It had noted that while "Jan Gan Man" will be the national anthem, "Vande Mataram" will get the same status and respect.

Parliament sessions commence with the recital of "Jan Gan Man" and conclude (adjourn sine die or indefinitely) with recital of "Vande Mataram".