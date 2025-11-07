'Vande Mataram' awakened spirit of freedom, became basic mantra of independence: MP CM

Bhopal, Nov 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said 'Vande Mataram' song awakened the spirit of freedom and became the basic mantra of independence by inspiring people to protest against the British empire.

He made the remark while addressing a programme organised at the Shourya Smarak here to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national song - 'Vande Mataram'. He paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata.

"This song by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee became the basic mantra of independence. But when the time came to adopt the national anthem with independence, attempts were made to mislead the country. There is a need to understand the history of Vande Mataram," Yadav said.

In 1950, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel said we should give importance to the national song 'Vande Mataram' along with the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', he said.

"This song not only awakened the spirit of freedom but also inspired people's souls to protest. Vande Mataram is not just a song, it is a mantra for us," he said.

During the freedom struggle, the nation witnessed the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad. At that time, 'Vande Mataram' acted like life in the body, he added.

"Whether in America or England, when the spirit of freedom is awakened, the creation of such words generates a new kind of vibration and brings new resolutions to mind. Every person, inspired by the nation's founding motto, forges a new identity for freedom," Yadav said.

Similarly, the song 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' connects with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj, encompasses the nation's "tridevi culture" of Mother Saraswati, Lakshmi and the Motherland, according to him.

During the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the country saw that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imagination enhanced the glory of the national song, the CM said.

The CM announced on the occasion that programmes commemorating 'Vande Mataram' will continue for the next one year, during which special events will be held.

The 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' will be organised in four phases throughout the year, according to him.

Yadav also urged people to take a pledge for adopting "swadeshi" (indigenous goods).

A magazine explaining the significance and history of this national song was also released at the event. PTI MAS NP