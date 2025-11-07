'Vande Mataram' awakens spirit of unity, devotion to motherland: Manipur Guv

Imphal, Nov 7 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said the national song "Vande Mataram" awakens the spirit of unity among people and devotion to the country.

Bhalla also called upon everyone to uphold the timeless ideals of patriotism and national harmony that the 'Vande Mataram' song so beautifully embodies.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan said the governor of Manipur joins the nation in celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the "immortal song that awakens the spirit of freedom, unity, and devotion to our Motherland".

The song was written by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

The song first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chattopadhyay's novel, “Anandamath".

"On this historic occasion, the governor pays tribute to the deep patriotic spirit of the people of Manipur, whose rich cultural heritage and unwavering love for the nation reflect the very essence of 'Vande Mataram'," the Raj Bhavan statement said.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also paid his tributes to the national song.

In a post on X, Singh said, "On this historic day, we celebrate the 150th anniversary of our soul-stirring National Song, Vande Mataram. "Mother, I Bow to Thee" and let the anthem of resilience echo throughout the nation." He said the song "ignited the flame of freedom in every Indian heart during our struggle for independence".

"Let us bow in reverence to our motherland, drawing strength from her eternal spirit to build a united, prosperous India," he added. PTI CORR BDC