‘Vande Mataram’ country’s soul, inspires energy in heart of every Indian: CM Patel

Ahmedabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday called the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ India’s soul and a source of inspiration and said it has occupied a special place in people’s hearts from the freedom struggle days till now.

Earlier in the day, Patel chaired an event organised by the state government in the legislative assembly complex in Gandhinagar to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song written by Bankimchandra Chatterjee.

A collective rendition of the national song and a mass pledge to embrace ‘Swadeshi’ (use of indigenous products) were held during the event, said a release. Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary also attended the programme.

The CM underscored the significance of ‘Vande Mataram’, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described it as the pathway to development, the guiding force of a resolute national life, and the heartbeat of India’s freedom.

He said the celebrations being held across the country under PM Modi’s guidance have rekindled the spirit of “Nation First” among 140 crore Indians. Patel said Modi has described Vande Mataram as the pride, dignity, and glory of India.

According to the chief minister, the “vision of Maa Bharati depicted in the song Vande Mataram has been realised by Modi through concrete initiatives and welfare measures for the poor and underprivileged”.

He said, “Vande Mataram is not just a song -- it is the voice of India’s soul, a sacred song of patriotism that inspires boundless energy, devotion, and determination in the heart of every Indian.” Calling ‘Vande Mataram’ a revolutionary mantra, he said it instantly strikes a chord in the hearts of all Indians, transforming the feeling of reverence for the motherland into one of profound devotion and dedication.

“Vande Mataram is not only the national song but also a timeless anthem of inspiration that has held a special place in the hearts of people from the days of the freedom struggle to the present,” the CM said.

Through the efforts of the prime minister, the words of ‘Vande Mataram’ have once again become a source of inspiration for living by their spirit, he said.

The CM urged citizens to strengthen the cause of Swadeshi and move forward in the direction of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Highlighting the “deep connection” between Swadeshi and ‘Vande Mataram’, Patel said that during an exhibition of indigenous products in Ahmedabad in 1906, Vande Mataram was sung for the first time on Gujarat’s soil.

“It was on this sacred land that the link between the development of the motherland and the promotion of Swadeshi products was first established,” he said.

Those present at the event in Gandhinagar also took a collective pledge to embrace Swadeshi. The pledge urged everyone to make Swadeshi a part of their daily lives and to consciously use indigenous products.

The grand celebration marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ was held across the state with active public participation in the presence of ministers and officials, said the release.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of ‘Vande Mataram’ and released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion.

‘Vande Mataram’ was written by Chatterjee in 1875 and was first published in the literary journal ‘Bangadarshan’ as part of his novel, ‘Anandamath’, in 1882. PTI PJT NR