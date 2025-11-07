'Vande Mataram' deeply rooted in national consciousness: Sikkim Guv

Gangtok, Nov 7 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur said 'Vande Mataram' is deeply rooted in the national consciousness.

Mathur was addressing a programme organised by the Culture and Home departments in Gangtok to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The governor said 'Vande Mataram' inspired generations of leaders.

Recalling the words of Rajendra Prasad, he noted that despite historical debates, the song has remained a steadfast source of inspiration.

At the programme, the governor paid tribute to freedom fighters Trilochan Pokhrel and Helen Lepcha.

He appealed to schools to include the singing of 'Vande Mataram' in morning assemblies to instil patriotism among students.

The occasion marked the formal launch of a year-long celebration, commemorating 150 years of the composition.

The governor also inaugurated the 'Vande Mataram Exhibition' at Manan Kendra. PTI KDK SOM