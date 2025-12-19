Vande Mataram discussion in UP legislature to mark 150th anniversary: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) Ahead of the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it would provide an opportunity for discussion on Vande Mataram on its 150th anniversary.

Speaking to reporters inside Vidhan Bhavan, Adityanath said the session, running from December 19-24, is crucial for members to raise issues in the House, advancing the interests of the people and the state's development.

"On this occasion, the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will also have the opportunity to hold an important discussion commemorating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and to express gratitude to its composer," he said.

"This is because the date of the founding of Uttar Pradesh coincides with the date of the notification recognising Vande Mataram as the national song under the Constitution of India, making a discussion on this topic in the Uttar Pradesh Legislature particularly significant," Adityanath added. PTI NAV HIG HIG