Vande Mataram embodies patriotism, says Jharkhand governor on song’s 150th anniversary

Ranchi, Nov 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday said the national song, Vande Mataram, is a symbol of unwavering love, dedication, and patriotic fervour towards the motherland.

Extending his wishes on the completion of 150 years of the song, Gangwar said its lines will keep the flames of patriotism ignited in everyone’s heart.

"This immortal song is a symbol of unwavering love, dedication, and patriotic fervor towards the motherland. Its lines will forever keep the flame of patriotism ignited in our hearts," Gangwar posted on X.

The song was written by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

Leaders of Jharkhand BJP also commemorated the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' by organising different events.

At BJP’s state headquarters, senior party officials and workers, including Ranchi MLA CP Singh, state vice-president Vikas Pritam and former state president Yadunath Pandey sang the song.

Singh said 'Vande Mataram' is not just a song, but the voice of India's soul — which has connected generations to the resolve of national service.

BJP's state working president Aditya Sahu along with other party members celebrated the occasion in Ghatsila.