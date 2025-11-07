'Vande Mataram' holds power to unite all Indians: Rajasthan CM on 150 years of national song

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) "Vande Mataram" holds the power to unite all Indians and is a national movement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday.

"It is not just a celebration; it is a national movement," he said while addressing a state-level event held at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium to mark 150 years of the national song.

The chief minister said the objective of the programme was to connect citizens, the younger generation, and students with the song's revolutionary spirit.

Thousands of people, including Sharma, sang "Vande Mataram" in unison at the event. The chief minister also felicitated outstanding sportspersons on the occasion.

Various cultural performances took place at the state-level programme.