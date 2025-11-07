Vande Mataram inspired fight against Nizam rule too: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (PTI) Vande Mataram was an inspiration not only to fight against colonial British rulers but also against the Nizam rule and the Razakars in the erstwhile Princely State of Hyderabad, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

Reddy, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao and other leaders attended the 'Vande Mataram@150' organised by the party at Kothi here.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhkar and state Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao participated in the programme at Mahabubia Girls High School at Abids here.

Prabhakar said Vande Mataram inspired freedom fighters during the Independence movement.

Events to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram were organised at Warangal, Karimnagar and other places in the state. PTI SJR SJR KH