Vande Mataram inspires national unity, vision of Viksit Bharat: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said ‘Vande Mataram’ is not merely a song, but the embodiment of sacrifice, patriotism and national unity that infused life into India’s freedom struggle.

He was speaking after inaugurating a special photo exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) at Vivek Vardhini Educational Institutions to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram and convey the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through rare photographs, an official release said.

Addressing the gathering at V V College here, the Minister said the slogan 'Vande Mataram' symbolises the self-respect of Indians and reflects their zeal and sacrifices during the freedom movement.

He recalled that the song composed nearly 150 years ago by the great poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, reflects the grandeur of Bharat Mata, its spiritual glory and rich cultural heritage.

He noted that Vande Mataram served as a unifying force against the British policy of “divide and rule,” fostering the idea of “Nation First” by transcending divisions of caste, religion and region.

Reflecting on history, Reddy said the Vande Mataram movement launched in 1938 in the then Hyderabad state was banned by the Nizam’s government, and strict action was taken against students who sang Vande Mataram.

“Many students and intellectuals made immense sacrifices during that movement”, he said.

Reddy described Hyderabad’s history as a "source of pride", recalling how various social and national organisations united beyond political differences to wage a collective struggle against Nizam rule under the banner of Vande Mataram.

Marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, he called on all citizens to participate actively in nation-building and the creation of a Viksit Bharat.

In her inaugural address, Shruti Patil, Additional Director General of CBC and PIB, highlighted the enduring significance of Vande Mataram and its crucial role in shaping India’s national identity.

She noted that the spirit of these words extends beyond history, inspiring generations and fostering a strong sense of patriotism throughout the country, the release added.