'Vande Mataram' is a slogan of patriotism, not just a song: Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, Nov 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the national song 'Vande Mataram' is not merely a song but a slogan that has resonated through generations with patriotic fervour, marking its sesquicentennial.

Commemorating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Naidu said the song has reverberated in freedom rallies and school assemblies, inspiring people across generations with a sense of pride and devotion to the nation.

“Vande Mataram turns 150 today. It’s not just a song but a slogan that has echoed through spaces filled with patriotism, from freedom rallies to school assemblies, inspiring generations with pride and devotion,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Written by Bankimchandra Chatterji, it’s a hymn of unity and courage that remains a timeless salute to our motherland, he said. PTI STH ROH