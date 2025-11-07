‘Vande Mataram’ is India's heartbeat, carries message of secularism: Goa CM Sawant

Panaji, Nov 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday described 'Vande Mataram' as the heartbeat of India and said the 150-year-old song carries a message of secularism and remains relevant even today.

Sawant was speaking at the function held here to mark the 150th anniversary of the creation of the national song, penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

Vande Mataram was the heartbeat of India that inspired many to lay down their lives for the country's independence, he said.

"This was a song against British rule, and each line is inspiring. Even today, when we listen to the song, we get goosebumps," the chief minister said.

He said that the song remains relevant even today, and has a message of secularism.

"People of all faiths have been singing the song," Sawant said, appealing to youth to take inspiration from the song and work for the development of the country.

Sawant, along with the government officers, sang 'Vande Mataram' at the function held at Kala Academy's auditorium in Panaji.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of ‘Vande Mataram’ and released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion.

‘Vande Mataram’ was written by Chatterjee in 1875 and was first published in the literary journal ‘Bangadarshan’ as part of his novel, "Anandamath" in 1882. PTI RPS ARU