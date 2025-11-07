'Vande Mataram' is symbol of boundless love, duty towards motherland: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Raipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said 'Vande Mataram' is a symbol of boundless love, gratitude, and sacred duty toward the motherland.

Speaking at a function in Mahanadi Bhawan, the state secretariat in Nava Raipur, on the 150th anniversary of the national song, Sai said the year-long commemoration, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a glorious milestone in the journey of this immortal creation.

The chief minister joined senior officials and staff at the secretariat for a spirited group rendition of the song, and participated virtually in the ceremony held in New Delhi, where PM Modi addressed the nation, an official statement said.

Calling 'Vande Mataram' a poetic embodiment of India's strength, prosperity, and divinity, Sai said, "This song is an awakening, a call that has kept the lamp of unity and dignity alive across centuries." Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed Vande Mataram on November 7, 1875, and later included it in his landmark novel 'Anandamath'.

Sai spoke about the role of 'Vande Mataram' during the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, when the song emerged as the unifying cry against the partition of Bengal.

"In Europe, the land is called 'fatherland,' but in India, we call it 'matrubhoomi' (motherland). The 'Ramayana' says, 'Janani Janmabhoomishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi' (one's mother and motherland are greater than heaven). Vande Mataram was born of that same eternal emotion," he said.

The chief minister said the year-long commemoration offers younger generations an opportunity to understand the struggles of the past and the role of 'Vande Mataram' in shaping India's independence movement.

He called upon citizens to take a vow to dedicate themselves to building a Viksit Bharat (developed India) and Viksit Chhattisgarh, in devotion to Bharat Mata and Chhattisgarh Mahatari.

Sai also inaugurated a photo exhibition tracing the national song's journey — from its creation to its rise as the anthem of national consciousness. PTI TKP ARU