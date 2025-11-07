Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said ‘Vande Mataram’ inspires strength and unity in the motherland and called upon citizens to rededicate themselves to invoke it as the country aims to be ‘Viksit Bharat’ in 2047.

He was speaking at a function in the state secretariat to mark the 150th anniversary of the creation of India's national song, penned by Bankimchandra Chatterjee.

“Some people feel 'Vande Mataram' is a religious song and refuse to sing it. Even Maulana Abul Kalam Azad had said it was wrong to call Vande Mataram a religious song. The song is an inspiration to sacrifice for the motherland, commitment to its unity and strength,” he said.

Fadnavis urged people to pledge to reinforce their commitment to “vikas” (development) and “virasat” (heritage) as the country marches into its centenary of independence in 2047 and emerges as “Viksit Bharat”.

The chief minister said there were two views on which song should be the national anthem -- ‘Jana Gana Mana’ or ‘Vande Mataram’. “Our Constitution makers accorded the same status to both songs by making ‘Jana Gana Mana’ the national anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’ the national song,” he said.

He said 'Vande Mataram' was an inspiration for revolutionaries as well as freedom fighters who fought for independence from British rule through non-violent means.

‘Vande Mataram’ was first published in the literary journal ‘Bangadarshan’ on November 7, 1875.

“Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his immortal novel ‘Anandamath’ which was published in 1882. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness,” according to a government statement.