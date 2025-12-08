'Vande Mataram' provides energy to patriotic people while for some it causes allergy: Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Taking a swipe at Congress, BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said national song "Vande Mataram" is not just a song but a 'maha mantra' which provides energy to patriotic people, while for some it is a reason for allergy, who indulge in divisive politics.

Participating in a Lok Sabha discussion marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, Thakur said, "'Vande Mataram' for patriotic people like us gives energy, but for some it is the reason for allergy...Britishers had a problem with 'Vande Mataram,' (Mohammed Ali) Jinnah had a problem, now Munna of Jinnah also has a problem with 'Vande Mataram'," he said.

"'Vande Mataram' is not just a song but a maha mantra. It does not hurt any religious sentiment. It is the song of India's glory," he said.

"Now it is time for Congress to repent its past mistake, and that is why they are afraid, he said, adding, "'Vande Mataram' sirf geet nahi balki rashtriya prem ki reet hai, isliye Congress bhaibheet hai (Vande Mataram is not just a song, but a tradition of national love, that's why the Congress is worried)." When Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this historic debate in the House, two important members of the Opposition were missing, he said without taking the names of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.

Those who don't get energy from this are either Congress, Communist or Muslim League, he added.

"These twin words 'Vande Mataram' have no beginning, no end. They are eternal and immortal," he said.

Citing the indifference of Congress toward 'Vande Mataram,' Thakur said, the UPA government in 2006 had taken a decision that the song would be sung in all educational institutions, but the government had to relent to radicalists and their idea and made it "voluntary" from "compulsory." He emphasised that every Indian has to bow their head before the tricolour and chant "'Vande Mataram', 'Vande Mataram.'" "It is the maha mantra for nationalism, and our country has weakened whenever we have forgotten." During the debate, Arvind Sawant Shiv Sena (UBT), alleged that how can BJP forget that their parent organisation RSS did not unfurl the national flag at their headquarters for 50 years and also did not sing "Vande Mataram," and today they are all praise for it. PTI DP DP AMJ AMJ