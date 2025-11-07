Vande Mataram rekindles spirit of unity, says BJP's Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Nov 7 (PTI) Vande Mataram, the enduring anthem, honors the legacy of the freedom movement and also rekindles the spirit of unity, BJP senior leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said on Friday.

Participating in the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the national song at the historic Gingee Fort here, Reddy, who is the national co-incharge of BJP Tamil Nadu and Karnataka affairs, said Vande Mataram inspired generations of freedom fighters and nation builders.

"The celebration of Vande Mataram not only honors the legacy of the freedom movement but also rekindles the spirit of unity and national pride envisioned by the great patriots," Dr Sudhakar Reddy said.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation stood united in its journey towards Viksit Bharat.

The song was written by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

BJP members from Villupuram district observed the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram at the Gingee Fort, located about 160 km from Chennai. They commenced the celebration by conducting a puja at the Venkataraman Temple and invoked the divine blessings for national unity and prosperity.