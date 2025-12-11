Vande Mataram should be accorded same status as national anthem: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that the national song Vande Mataram is linked to "nationalism" and the country should take a resolve to accord equal status to it as is given to the national anthem and flag.

He also accused the Congress of appeasement and negating the importance of Vande Mataram during pre- and post-independence, even though the national song was linked to our ancient cultural heritage.

Vande Mataram was a mantra of uniting the country, which the British feared, he said.

Concluding a discussion on the 150th Anniversary of National Song Vande Mataram, Nadda, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, also stated that the objective of this debate was not to defame former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru but to keep the record of India's history "straight".

The BJP leader said he fully respects the national anthem 'Jan Gana Mana' and was ready to sacrifice his life for it.

"Whenever there is an incident, then responsibility lies with the leader. Jawaharlal Nehru was the leader of the Congress party at that time," Nadda said.

He said the Congress party has always been opportunistic and cites the Nehruvian age to take credit when the situation suits the party.

However, the party does not take responsibility when the situation is adverse and seeks to put the blame on others, he alleged.

"I want to say with a sense of full responsibility that the respect and status that Vande Mataram was to be accorded, it did not receive the same and those in power at the time are fully responsible for it," he said.

Nadda alleged that the importance of Vande Mataram and its link to our cultural heritage was negated by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, which is our charge, as he cited Nehru's words in the House from the archives.

Nadda's speech was marked by constant barbs from both sides, even as the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asked whether the debate was on Nehru or Vande Mataram.

Right from the beginning, the Congress Party has compromised with India’s culture, ethos and thought process, Nadda alleged.

The BJP president mentioned that the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, does not have any provision for a penalty if one disrespects or does not sing the national song Vande Mataram.

"The country is not run by making compromises. This is our ideology. It is governed by keeping in mind unconditional national sentiments. Therefore, the Vande Mataram song is linked to our nationalism, and one should move forward keeping nationalism at the fore." Nadda said.

Hence, he asserted that Vande Mataram should be accorded the same status as the national flag and the national anthem have in the Indian constitution, and the same should be done.

"Meaningful discussion on 150th anniversary can take place only if we take resolve that Vande Mataram has the same status as national anthem and national flag in the Constitution and it should be added," he said, while wrapping up his around 50-minute speech in the Upper House.

To this, Senior Congress Member Jairam Ramesh said the national song and national anthem always had the same status, and it would continue to have the same status.

Ramesh recalled that India's first President, Rajendra Prasad, had said the same on January 24, 1950.

Earlier in his speech, Nadda attacked the Congress Party for not giving due importance to the national song.

"In 1937, it was under the Presidentship of Jawaharlal Nehru that, under pressure from communal elements, they altered the sacred song discarding stanzas that invoked Bharat Mata as Maa Durga, wielding weapons of freedom," he alleged.

Talking about the importance of the national song, Nadda said Vande Mataram has been a witness to many events in history.

"The events that occurred during the time of independence, in them, the chant of Vande Mataram has served as energy. Vande Mataram is a chant, an energy, a vow, a resolve. Vande Mataram is the devotion to Mother India, service, and worship," he added. PTI MJH SKC DRR