‘Vande Mataram’ song enduring symbol of India's unity, says Sikkim CM

Gangtok, Nov 7 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday described 'Vande Mataram' as a sacred song, and asserted that it symbolises India's freedom movement and an enduring symbol of unity, strength and pride of the country.

The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

"As we commemorate 150 glorious years of Vande Mataram, we pay heartfelt tribute to the sacred song that awakened the soul of our nation," he said in a message on Facebook.

"The stirring verses of Vande Mataram became the heartbeat of India’s freedom movement and an enduring symbol of unity, strength, and pride," Tamang said.

He urged all to join the yearlong nationwide commemoration of ‘Vande Mataram’, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“May the timeless spirit of Vande Mataram continue to inspire us to serve our beloved Motherland with devotion, courage, and love,” he added. PTI KDK NN