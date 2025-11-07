‘Vande Mataram' song heralded Indian freedom movement, kept united post-independence: Amit Shah

Patna, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the national song ‘Vande Mataram' heralded the Indian freedom movement and kept the country united post-independence.

Addressing a programme to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of the song at the BJP office here, Shah asserted that the dreams envisioned by the freedom fighters were fulfilled in the last 11 years through collective efforts.

The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

“On this date, Bankim babu had made public this song which came to herald the Indian freedom movement and kept India united post-independence,” Shah said.

Noting that the BJP has always stressed cultural nationalism, he said, “I am sure 'Vande Mataram' must have been the driving force behind that nationalism”.

Shah said that social media campaigns will be run, under which people can write the song in their language to promote unity.

The song first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, “Anandamath". PTI SUK BDC NN