'Vande Mataram' soul of nation: Haryana CM

Ambala, Nov 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said "Vande Mataram" is not just a song but the heartbeat, identity, and soul of India.

Addressing the gathering at a state-level celebration on the occasion of the national song's 150th anniversary, Saini expressed pride in participating in this historic event and congratulated the people of Haryana on the occasion.

"Vande Mataram", Saini said symbolises India's eternal spirit, nationalism, and unity.

In the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of "Vande Mataram" to mark 150 years of the national song. He also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

The live telecast of the Prime Minister's address from New Delhi, was also shown during the state-level ceremony here.

The chief minister and other dignitaries listened to his address.

Saini said "Vande Mataram" is not merely a patriotic hymn but a rising force that infused new life into India's struggle for freedom.

"It embodies the 'Sanatan' vision that views the motherland as a divine mother. The song connects every Indian with the values of duty, dignity, discipline, and sacrifice," he said.

He added that the song became a clarion call of courage and self-respect, it shook the British Empire and awakened the spirit of revolution among the youth.

The British feared this song because, though it was not a weapon, it possessed power millions of times greater than weapons, he said.

Saini said the essence of "Vande Mataram" lies in India's nature and culture as it carries the murmur of our rivers, the greenery of our fields, and the pride of our land. It echoes in the austerity of Shivratri, in the joy of Baisakhi, in the colours of Holi, and in the lights of Diwali.

It is also the sacred mantra of unity, he added.

Recounting the song's history, CM Saini said "Vande Mataram" was composed in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and its famous public recitation was done by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896 in Kolkata.

It emerged as a powerful medium of nationalism, unity, and resistance against British rule. Its impact was so strong that the British government banned singing it, he said.

Saini added that the song united people of all castes, religions, communities, and regions in one spirit, strengthening the idea of "unity in diversity" and inspiring millions to join the freedom struggle.

The spark of the first war of independence in 1857 ignited from Ambala's sacred soil. This land has not only written but lived the history of valour, he said, adding that the state government has built a "Shaheedi Smarak" in Ambala Cantonment in honour of those brave heroes, he said.

"Vande Mataram" awakened India's self-respect and transformed the freedom struggle into a mass movement. Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, and thousands of martyrs went to the gallows singing this song. Lakhs of freedom fighters endured torture in prisons chanting it, and the caravan of freedom moved forward, he said.

Saini further added that during the 'Quit India Movement' of 1942 led by Mahatma Gandhi, "Vande Mataram" was the mantra of patriotism and freedom.

Slogans like Vande Mataram, Inquilab Zindabad, and Jai Hind echoed across the nation, inspiring Indians to resist British oppression until independence was achieved on August 15, 1947, he said.

On this historic occasion, the chief minister urged every citizen of Haryana to take five pledges to give true meaning to the 150-year journey of "Vande Mataram".

He said the first pledge should be "Nation First", placing the country above all in every action. The second pledge is "No Appeasement", emphasizing a firm commitment to inclusive and balanced development.

The third pledge calls for "Justice and Opportunity for All", ensuring respect, equality, and dignity for the last person in society.

The fourth pledge focuses on "Swadeshi and Innovation", encouraging a rapid journey toward self-reliance and indigenous creativity.

The fifth and final pledge is "Zero Tolerance for Anti-National Forces", reaffirming an unwavering stand against any element that threatens national unity and integrity.

He said that when these five pledges become part of every citizen's life, the 150-year journey of Vande Mataram will achieve its complete and true purpose. PTI SUN NB NB