'Vande Mataram' stirs conscience of nation: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the national song 'Vande Mataram' has stirred the conscience of people for generations.

Sarma joined officials and citizens at the secretariat complex in Guwahati to mark the beginning of the year-long celebrations of 150 years of the national song.

"Vande Mataram is the edifice on which rests the nation's cultural nationalism. For generations, it has stirred the nation's conscience, fired its imagination, powered its bravery and deepened its unity," he said in a post on X.

DGP Harmeet Singh, along with other senior officials, also sang 'Vande Mataram' at the Assam Police headquarters.

"In the presence of @DGPAssamPolice, Shri @HardiSpeaks, unified voices rose in perfect harmony, paying tribute to the anthem that awakened the Nation & continues to stir every Indian heart. A timeless echo of Unity, a Salute to the Soul of India!" the Assam Police said on X. PTI TR RBT